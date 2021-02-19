COVID-19 testing sites shut down due to heat

COVID testing sites in North Preston and Diamond Creek have been shut due to the heat.

Word on the Street listener Dominic alerted 3AW Drive to the closures at 3:15pm.

The department of health confirmed the closure in a statement.

“When temperatures hit a certain number in the marquee, testing sites will be suspended to ensure the safety of our testing staff and people will be diverted to nearest testing site. Which, in the majority of circumstances is close by.”