COVIDSafe tracing app is live: Here’s what it looks like

More than one million people have already downloaded the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app.

The optional COVIDSafe app uses bluetooth to track and log close contacts with anyone else who has the app on.

Then, when someone contracts COVID-19, a warning message can be sent to those app-users so they can self-isolate and manage symptoms.

Some bodies, including Amnesty International Australia, have privacy concerns but the government says stringent privacy measures are in place and insists only health officials will be able to see the information collected.

Ross, John and the rest of the 3AW Breakfast team has downloaded the app.

Here’s what it looks like.

