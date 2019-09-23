Cow on the loose wreaks havoc in Dandenong South

A cow on the loose caused chaos in Melbourne’s south-east this morning.

The animal is believed to have broken out of a property in Frankston-Dandenong Road just before 10am.

Police spent over an hour and a half trying to catch the animal, chasing to through Colemans Road and Abbotts Road in Dandenong South.

Ten police vehicles, including Public Order Response units, are believed to have attended the site to attempt to contain the cow.

Witness Kristian said a police officer appeared to have been injured by the “very angry” animal.

“The cow has just knocked a copper over, it’s actually charged him twice!,” he told 3AW’s Tony Jones.

“He does look very sore.

“They’re trying to sedate the cow but it’s just charging at everyone!,” Kristian said.

