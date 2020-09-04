‘Cowardly’ burglars knock 90-year-old man unconscious in violent attack

A 90-year-old man has been knocked unconscious by burglars who invaded his Warragul home, in an attack labelled “cowardly” by police.

Investigators have been told two or three men broke into the man’s home on Tarago Court at around 7.10pm last night.

They demanded money from the elderly man before punching him and knocking him unconscious.

Then they ransacked his house.

The male victim was transported to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Detective Senior Constable Ashley Bell, who dubbed the attack “cowardly”, said he is relieved the elderly victim didn’t suffer more severe injuries.

“It’s a relief he has only suffered minor injuries at this stage,” he said.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au