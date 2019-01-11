Craig McLachlan charged by police

Craig McLachlan has been charged by police.

The award-winning performer has been charged with one count of common assault and eight counts of indecent assault.

Victoria Police have given the 53-year-old a court attendance notice in relation to the charges.

He’s been charged on summons to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on February 8.

“The very interesting twist is Craig is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court just four days after his defamation case is due to begin in Sydney,” entertainment guru Peter Ford said on 3AW Drive.

“I’m clearly not a legal expert of any kind whatsoever, but I can’t get my head around how those two things could be playing out concurrently.

“Apart from anything else, you can’t be in two places at the same time.”

Ford pointed out it was still unclear what these charges related to and whether they were tied to his time with The Rocky Horror Show, or something else.

