Craig McLachlan found not guilty of all 13 indecent and common law assault charges

Image: McLachlan in the Rocky Horror Show – Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Actor Craig McLachlan has been found not guilty of all charges of indecent assault and common assault against four female Rocky Horror Show co-stars.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington ruled Mr McLachlan not guilty of seven counts of indecent assault and six counts of assault against the actors during the 2014 production.

She described the complainants as “brave and honest witnesses” and said she was required to apply the law as it stood at the time of the alleged offences, noting that laws had since changed.

Throughout the legal process, Mr McLachlan has maintained his innocence and denied the allegations made against him.

Speaking outside his lawyers office in Sydney, Mr McLachlan said he has “a lot to say”.

“We’ve maintained a dignified and respectful silence for the past almost three years, and put our trust in the law,” the actor said.

He thanked his lawyer for his “exceptional captaincy, his extraordinary energy and his humanity”.

Entertainment reporter Pete Ford says the actor “would be absolutely delighted, relieved, excited”.

“Today is the dream scenario for him,” he told Dee Dee.

“Craig has lived with this now for almost three years. His career just stopped instantly.

“The toll that it’s taken on him and his longtime partner Vanessa has been unbelievable.”

