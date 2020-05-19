Cranbourne teachers’ cute video to celebrate student return

Parents aren’t the only ones counting down the days until school returns.

The teachers at Cranbourne Park Primary School can’t wait see their students again and, to make sure the kids are just as excited, they teamed up to make a video celebrating their return.

Neil Mitchell says it’s some of the worst acting he’s ever seen, but he loves it!

Acting Principal Linda Buckeridge said she’s more than ready for the students to return to school.

“The staff are really pumped,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Ms Buckeridge said the video was a way for teachers to say thanks to the school community; both students and parents.

“It’s just been a fun way to bring everybody together and recognise the fact that we understand that the kids have worked hard, and the parents have too!,” she said.

Click PLAY to watch the video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Press PLAY below for Neil’s interview with Ms Buckeridge.