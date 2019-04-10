“It happened so quick”: Owner speaks following crane collapse on Yarraville house

A crane has collapsed on a house on Schild Street in Yarraville.

Emergency services were called to the crane collapse just before 1pm.

The crane was carrying part of a pre-made home, which was being put together on a vacant block of land, when it collapsed on to the property next door.

House owner Anna Pace said the incident happened quickly.

“I was in the dining room and all of a sudden we heard a big bang,” he said.

“We knew there was construction happening next door but we didn’t realise it was our house (caving in).”

Metropolitan Fire Brigade Commander Roger Chitty told Tom Elliott that the crane was lifting the second part of a three part module home.

“The crane has unbalanced, it has ended up vertical. Unfortunately that module has landed on the house next door,” he said.

The people in the neighbouring house were home at the time.

“Fortunately they self evacuated. They weren’t hurt,” Commander Chitty said.

The crane still remains in a vertical position.

Two other large cranes are now on site to lift the collapsed crane off the house. They are attached to the crane to ensure it doesn’t topple over further, but the crane may not be removed until tomorrow.

Approximately 20 firefighters and an MFB heavy rescue appliance attended the incident.

Two people were assessed by paramedics on the scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said both were in a stable condition.

A WorkSafe investigation into the incident is underway.

Schild Street remains closed to traffic.

