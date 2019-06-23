3AW
Crane collision closes King Street in bad morning on city roads

50 mins ago
Macquarie National News

Image: VicRoads

King Street will remain closed between Finders and Collins Streets in the CBD throughout the morning peak.

It comes after a vehicle hit a support beam for a crane about 4.15am.

Police say the vehicle performed a U-turn on King Street when the driver lost control and crashed into the crane beam.

As a result, the footing of the beam was shifted about a metre.

The driver, a 23-year-old Dingley man,  was not injured.

Meanwhile, a broken-down bus in the Domain Tunnel caused delays for the Monash Freeway back to Burke Rd.

Those lanes were re-opened about 7.50am.

