Crane collision closes King Street in bad morning on city roads

Image: VicRoads

King Street will remain closed between Finders and Collins Streets in the CBD throughout the morning peak.

It comes after a vehicle hit a support beam for a crane about 4.15am.

Police say the vehicle performed a U-turn on King Street when the driver lost control and crashed into the crane beam.

As a result, the footing of the beam was shifted about a metre.

The driver, a 23-year-old Dingley man, was not injured.

Meanwhile, a broken-down bus in the Domain Tunnel caused delays for the Monash Freeway back to Burke Rd.

Those lanes were re-opened about 7.50am.