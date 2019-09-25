Crane topples at Clyde North, cutting power to thousands of homes

A crane has toppled at a construction site at Clyde North, crushing a power substation and causing chaos in Melbourne’s south-east.

Candice Wyatt, who shared an incredible picture on social media, told 3AW Drive the driver – who is OK – was “packing up” when the incident occured.

“It’s quite a dramatic scene,” the 10 News reporter said.

Nobody was injured, but the incident has cut power to thousands of homes at Clyde North, Cranbourne, Langwarrin and surrounds.

Traffic lights are also out.

