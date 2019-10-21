Cranky Rodney calls Tony on 13 13 32

When you are an announcer behind the microphone on Australia’s top rating overnight radio program perfection is demanded by both management and the audience.

Many challenges are met head on each day by the host of Australia Overnight, Tony Moclair. Ably assisted by producer Bianca, Tony accurately gives time calls, weather and traffic alerts, as well as bringing you, the audience, the latest news from around the world.

But alas, it appears Tony was absent from radio school one day and missed the lesson titled “How many times per hour should you give out the talkback number?”

Luckily for Tony, listener Rodney was able to give him a gentle hint.

Click below to hear Rodney’s call.