‘Complete mess’: Smash at Ring of Steel checkpoint on Melbourne’s fringe

Police are investigating after a smash at a COVID-19 checkpoint on the city fringe this morning.

A BMW X5 crashed into the Ring of Steel checkpoint on the Calder Highway at Gisborne South at about 4.15am.

The driver crashed through cones at the checkpoint, before driving into a parked car.

3AW Breakfast listener, Don, said it’s “a complete mess”.

“There’s a $150,000 BMW 4WD, it’s completely written off,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It seems to have gone through all the bollards, into one of the mobile electronic signs, completely knocked that over and … driven into the back of an unmarked police vehicle.”

No police or defence personnel were injured in the smash.

The 33-year-old driver was taken to a police station where he allegedly returned a positive breath test.

The Sunbury man had his licence suspended and is expected to be charged with drink driving and other traffic offences.

