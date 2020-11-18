3AW
Crash capital: Eight of Australia’s 10 most dangerous roads are in Melbourne

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Crash capital: Eight of Australia’s 10 most dangerous roads are in Melbourne

Melbourne has been ranked as Australia’s car crash capital.

AAMI data analysing more than 350,000 accident claims in the year to June 30 has found eight of the 10 worst crash black spots in the country are in Melbourne.

The worst black spot in Australia, for the third consecutive year, is Plenty Road in Bundoora.

The second worst crash spot is Springvale Road in Glen Waverley and Springvale.

Cooper Street in Epping, Clayton Road in Clayton, Doncaster Road in Doncaster and Bell Street in Preston and Coburg also ranked among Australia’s top 10 black spots.

President of The Australian Driver Trainers Association, Stan Gates, called for compulsory driving refresher tests every decade.

“A licence is a privilege … not a birthright,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
