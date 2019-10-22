Crash driver stabbed: Violent drama erupts in quiet street

Violence has broken out in a residential street this morning when a man was hit by a car before chasing down the driver and allegedly stabbing him.

The man, aged in his 20s, was standing in the driveway of a home on quiet Suffolk Street (pictured above) in Reservoir about 3.30am when a car hit him.

that same car had earlier been seen driven erratically in the area.

Despite suffering head injuries, the hit man got to his feet and took pursuit.

He was joined by five other people from the house.

They chased the three people from the car .. down the street.

The driver of the car was allegedly bashed, suffering serious injuries including a stab wound to the leg.

Paramedics also treated the car crash victim for head injuries and a woman aged in her 20s for minor injures.

All three are now in hospital, their conditions described as “stable”.

The two men are under police guard.