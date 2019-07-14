Commuter chaos after crash drivers exchange details on train tracks

A train has hit two cars at the level crossing on Brunt Road in Officer.

Georgia Main from PTV told 3AW Breakfast the two vehicles had been involved in a nose-to-tail.

Both drivers then decided to get out and exchange details on the tracks when the boom gates came down.

The pair were able to get out of the way, but their vehicles were struck by the train.

The accident has caused lengthy delays, with buses replacing trains between Berwick and Pakenham.

PTV has ordered 25 buses to service the route, but passengers are advised to seek alternate transport if possible.

Delayed commuters have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration with the disruptions.

⚠️ Pakenham line: Buses replace trains Berick – Pakenham due to a motor vehicle struck by a train. > 25 buses ordered, ETA 60min.

> Consider local buses.

> Trains will run Flinders St – Berwick. Check platform displays and listen for announcements.



Motorists are also advised to expect delays in the area.

No-one was injured in the incident.

