Five people arrested on Lygon Street after Italy’s Euro 2020 victory

Five people have been arrested for setting off flares in Carlton after Italy’s Euro 2020 victory.

Thousands of soccer fans flocked to Lygon Street in their thousands to watch Italy beat England in a nail-biting penalty shoot out.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Mick Grainger said crowds were “mostly very happy”, but a small handful of people did the wrong thing.

“We’ve had five people arrested for letting off flares,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s really dangerous activity, people can get severely burnt.”

Today reporter Izabella Staskowski said crowds were shoulder-to-shoulder.

“It is impossible to park anywhere within kilometres of Lygon Street right now,” she told Ross and Russel.

“It’s crazy how many people are here.”

3AW Breakfast panel operator, Damian Tardio, took the day off to go to Lygon Street and support Italy.

“What have the Romans ever done for us?! Well they’ve won the Euro for the first time in 53 years!,” he told Ross and Russel.

Co-owner of the University Cafe on Lygon Street, Lara Ferraro, says the vibe on the street is “just fantastic”.

“Our Italian culture is about happiness, people, food and soccer!,” she said.

“It’s just a feeling of happiness. It’s just so happy after what Victoria endured last year it’s just so nice.

“A lot of people are walking the streets, a lot of people going to work and caught up in the happiness. Lots of flags and lots of car horns.

“The feeling is fantastic.”

