‘Crazy not to’: Immunisation expert scotches COVID-19 vaccine concerns

36 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for 'Crazy not to': Immunisation expert scotches COVID-19 vaccine concerns

One of the nation’s leading immunisation experts says Australians would be “crazy” to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine, and dismissed concerns about rigor of testing the new medicines.

Melbourne orthopedic surgeon John Cunningham, who is a leader of Stop the Australian (Anti)Vaccination Network, told Neil Mitchell it’s vital to protect the population.

“People need to remember, it’s fast-tracked from an administrative point of view, but the trials that are being done on these vaccinations are just as rigorous and just as careful as all other vaccinations,” he said.

He believes as soon as a vaccination is deemed safe, health experts will be first in line to get it.

It comes after Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said passengers will be required to undergo a COVID-19 vaccination before they can travel internationally.

Click below to hear the full interview

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images ) 

Neil Mitchell
News
