‘Crazy’ queues at COVID-19 testing clinics as number of exposure sites balloons

With a slew of new COVID-19 exposure sites identified overnight, wait times at Melbourne’s COVID-19 testing sites have blown out.

There are already three-hour wait times at many testing sites.

A total of 79 exposure sites have now been identified.

Today reporter at the Albert Park testing site, Izabella Staskowski, says the queue is “crazy”.

“There are hundreds,” she said.

“We are hearing reports that the showgrounds, the drive-through one, is just inundated as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear what’s happening at the Albert Park testing site

Press PLAY below to see footage from the South Melbourne testing site this morning