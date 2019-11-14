Cricket officials reject claims of ‘mental health crisis’ after young gun withdraws from Test selection

The Australian Cricketers Association has rejected claims there’s a mental health crisis in the sport after three prominent Victorian players recently stepped away from the game.

Youngster Will Pucovski has told Cricket Australia he doesn’t want to be considered for next week’s test against Pakistan.

He wants to focus on his mental health.

Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson have also taken leave away from the game.

But Justine Whipper, National Manager of Professional Development and Wellbeing at the ACA, told Neil Mitchell it was simply a reflection of society.

One in five Australians deal with mental health issues in a given year.

“I don’t think it’s anything new, I think what we’re seeing now is players actually prioritising their own wellbeing,” she said.

(Image: Getty/Paul Kane)