Cricketer pulls magic trick after taking wicket

Shane Warne was occasionally referred to as a wizard, but this guy’s taking it to another level.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has gone viral on social media and won Jon Anderson’s award for best celebration of the year after this effort while playing for Paarl against Durban in a domestic Twenty20 game.

Shamsi has played two Tests and 17 ODIs for the Proteas and was once criticised by David Warner for over-celebrating.

