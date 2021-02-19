3AW
Cricket’s $2.5 million man stunned by auction results

2 hours ago
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has netted a mammoth payday at the IPL auction, going for a dizzying $2.52 million singing on to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He wasn’t the only Aussie to cash-in with paceman Jhye Richardson rewarded for his impressive Big Bash form with a $2.48 million contract from the Kings XI Punjab.

Tasmanian Riley Meredith also netted a surprising $1.42 million for the two month tournament.

Maxwell said he was the beneficiary of a “bidding war.”

“It was a pretty crazy night, two teams got into a bidding war and I was the beneficiary,” he told Sportsday.

“Teams new exactly what they wanted to fill up their list, and lucky enough I was one of those people.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Image: Getty

 

 

