Crime rate up: Youth are ‘becoming more violent’, assaults and car jackings on the rise

New crime statistics reveal that crime in Victoria is up two per cent.

Statistics show there were 12,825 more offences in the year to March, compared with the previous year.

Despite the increase, Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said police are “proud” of the results, attributing most of the increase to proactive policing.

“That’s a significant number of offences, but 85 per cent of that is attributable to proactive police work,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Mr Patton said increasing rates of car jackings, youth crime and assaults are “areas of greatest concern” for police.

Car jackings, which are up 36 per cent, are particularly difficult for police to combat.

“It’s a really difficult crime for us to police because it’s really opportunistic,” Mr Patton said.

“It’s one of our biggest challenges.”

Mr Patton said the rising level of youth crime is a concern.

“They’re becoming more violent,” he said.

“A lot of it’s alcohol. They have these groups, street gangs, that want to prove themselves to be tough, often they’re fighting among themselves. It’s a whole range of things.”

Mr Patton said there have been almost 1,500 more assaults this reporting period, compared to the last period.

“That’s a 1.2 per cent rise in assaults,” he said.

“That’s a serious concern for us.”

Press PLAY below to hear Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton on air.

