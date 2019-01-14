3AW
Crime spree on main street of Albury

6 hours ago
3aw mornings

There’s been a crime spree on Albury’s main street.

3AW Mornings was alerted to multiple armed robberies on Dean Street on Sunday night.

Police have since confirmed they’re investigating.

They’ve been told two unknown men, armed with a rock and tyre iron, threatened a 35-year-old woman before stealing her handbag about 10.30pm.

A short time later, the same men have alleged threatening a teenage boy and girl – both aged 17 – on nearby Olive Street.

They stole their handbag and wallet.

Anybody with information is urged to get in contact with police.

News
