Six arrests made, charges laid, over alleged crime spree

Six people have been arrested and some charges laid over a series of alleged home invasions and carjackings across Melbourne earlier this week.

The terrifying alleged crime spree that started on Sunday night involved three violent home invasions spanning Melbourne and the theft of five cars, including a carjacking at Port Melbourne.

Shepparton man Ali Sari (pictured above), 18, who was identified yesterday, was taken into custody at Kingsbury overnight.

He’s since been charged with three counts of aggravated home invasion, three counts of false imprisonment, three counts of theft, five counts of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated carjacking, two counts of recklessly causing injury and assault in company.

He will appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ court shortly.

A 16-year-old boy from Broadmeadows and a 20-year-old Beveridge man have been released pending intent to summons.

Police said they’d arrested six people and nobody else was outstanding.