3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Crime Time with Charlie Bezzina:..

Crime Time with Charlie Bezzina: August 27

36 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Former homicide cop Charlie Bezzina joined Dee Dee for another edition of Crime Time on 3AW.

On the agenda…

  • The Rickets Point Murder of Thomas Cooper in 1980.
  • A bikie enforcer jailed.
  • The new gag order on sex abuse victims wanting to share their story.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Afternoons

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332