3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Crime Time with Charlie Bezzina:..

Crime Time with Charlie Bezzina: February 4

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Crime Time with Charlie Bezzina: February 4

Former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina joined 3AW Afternoons for another edition of Crime Time on Thursday.

Click PLAY below to hear the segment!

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332