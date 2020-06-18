3AW
Crime time with Charlie Bezzina: The missing campers + the bugging of the MPs office

45 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

If you’re fascinated by true crime, like Dee Dee is, this new segment is one is for you!

Former top homicide detective and 38-year Victoria Police veteran Charlie Bezzina joined Dee Dee today to talk about some of the biggest crime stories of the day.

He shared his thoughts on the mysterious disappearance of Russell Hill and Carol Clay, the legality of the CCTV and audio evidence used to take down former Labor MP Adem Somyurek.

He also delved into the case of serial killer Paul Charles Denyer, who terrorised Frankston in the early 1990s.

Charlie Bezzina will join Dee Dee at 2pm every Thursday.

Press PLAY below for the full segment.

