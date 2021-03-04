Critically ill man finally finds hospital bed in Melbourne for lifesaving surgery

A critically ill 63-year-old man who spent two weeks at Traralgon Hospital, unable to get a bed in Melbourne, has been taken to The Alfred for lifesaving surgery.

But only because his uncle came to Neil Mitchell.

The man has cancer but could not undergo treatment until he had surgery in Melbourne.

But he couldn’t get a bed.

“He lost between 15 and 16 kilos in two weeks,” his uncle, Brian, told Neil Mitchell.

“He is like a vegetable at the moment and we can’t get a bed.”

Neil Mitchell took the case to Spring Street and there was immediate action.

The man is now at The Alfred.

And while it was a good result in the end, Neil Mitchell said it highlighted a worrying flaw in the health care system.

“Sick people should not have to come to the media to get lifesaving treatment,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings