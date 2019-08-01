Cronin family win $170k in court, want to make process easier for victims

The father of one-punch victim Patrick Cronin says he doesn’t yet know what the family will do with the compensation they were awarded today.

$55,000 of the total amount goes to the state government, meaning the Cronin family will receive slightly more than $170,000.

The 19-year-old footballer was trying to help a friend in a brawl at a Diamond Creek pub in 2016 when he was fatally hit by Andrew Lee.

Patrick’s father, Matt Cronin, told Neil Mitchell he’s spent more than $50,000 in legal fees.

His family has not decided how they will spend the money, but will help support ongoing costs for PTSD and depression the Cronin family has since been diagnosed with.

