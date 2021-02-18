3AW
Crossbench MP won’t support emergency power extension

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Crossbench MP Fiona Patten says she won’t support Premier Daniel Andrews proposal to extend the state of emergency until the end of the year.

The Victorian Premier wants emergency powers extended until December 15 in order to manage the pandemic.

Reason Party leader MP Fiona Patten says it’s too long.

“Victoria’s the only state that has to come back to parliament to debate this,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“I appreciate that we need something but I don’t think we can live in a constant state of emergency.”

