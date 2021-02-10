3AW
Crown directors resign following bombshell inquiry findings

8 hours ago
Article image for Crown directors resign following bombshell inquiry findings

Two directors of Crown Resorts have resigned following the release of a damning report that blocked the company from opening its Sydney casino.

Guy Jalland and Michael Johnston have both left the board.

An 18-month probe into the company found that Crown needed a management overhaul if it ever wanted to hold a casino licence in Sydney, and that the state’s gambling regulator should reconsider Mr Packer’s involvement.

The findings have placed pressure on both the Victorian and Western Australian governments, where Crown is already operating.

Independent Federal MP Andrew Wilkie is calling on Daniel Andrews and Mark McGowan to follow NSW’s lead.

“Surely, if Crown are not fit and proper to have a casino in Sydney, then they’re not fit and proper to have one in Melbourne,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I think the Victorian government should suspend the licence and set up some sort of independent inquiry.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

