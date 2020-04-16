Crown stands down 95 per cent of workforce

One of Victoria’s largest employers has stood down 95 per cent of its workforce.

In a statement to the stock exchange, Crown Resorts Limited today announced more than 11,500 employees have been stood down from its Melbourne and Perth casinos.

Crown’s Melbourne casino employs over 8,700 people, and is the state’s largest single-site private sector employer.

The casino giant has offered full time and part time employees two weeks’ pay as an “ex-gratia payment”.

Senior management will not be eligible for the payment and will take a 20 per cent pay cut until at least June 30.

Eligible casual workers are being offered a lump sum of $1000.

Crown says it intends to push ahead with construction of its Crown Sydney project, which is due for completion by the end of the year.