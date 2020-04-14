Cruise bookings soar 40 per cent despite deadly coronavirus cruise debacles

Bookings for cruises next year have surged by 40 per cent despite the devastating impact the coronavirus has had on cruise ships.

In the past month and a half, reservations made for 2021 cruises have surged compared to the same time last year, according to CruiseCompete.com.

It comes after 18 people died from COVID-19 after an outbreak on the Ruby Princess, which docked in Sydney Harbour on March 19.

Another 12 people died on board the Diamond Princess in Japan earlier this year.

But CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said she isn’t surprised people are flocking to book cruises.

“Cruise has been an incredibly popular option, particularly for Australians,” she told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott.

“Another part of it may very well just be people thinking ‘well I’m going to get a great deal!”

Of those who have booked for a cruise in 2021, just 11 per cent are people who had their cruises cancelled this year.

Image: James D. Morgan / Getty