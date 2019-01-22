3AW
Cruise ship returns to Australia after young passenger goes missing

9 mins ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

It’s believed a passenger has fallen overboard from a cruise ship in between Australia and New Zealand.

The Golden Princess is returning to Melbourne as crew members continue the desperate search for a 22-year-old man.

Princess Cruises has confirmed “a full search of the ship was conducted but the guest has not been located”.

Full statement:

“Princess Cruises has confirmed that a 22-year-old male guest was reported missing on Golden Princess last night (Monday, January 21). The ship is currently on a 13-night cruise to New Zealand and is scheduled to complete the round-trip cruise in Melbourne tomorrow.

Public address announcements were made on board and a full search of the ship was conducted but the guest has not been located. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Canberra was notified.

An extensive search was conducted of the entire ship including all guest cabins and public spaces and CCTV footage is being reviewed. We are naturally extremely concerned for the guest’s welfare.”

More details to come…

