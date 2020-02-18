Cruise ship virus numbers soar as 200 Aussies prepare to return home

Another 88 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed aboard the cruise ship in quarantine off Japan.

The total number of infected passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess has now reached 542.

About 200 Australians currently on the ship are due to be flown from Yokohama to Darwin in coming hours.

Once in the NT, the passengers will spend another 14 days in quarantine at a former mining camp before they can return home.

Aun Na Tan says they’re looking forward to getting off the vessel.

“We’ve had an opportunity to get up on the deck, we haven’t taken that up very often, just as a precaution,” she told 3AW.