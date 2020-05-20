One person on the run after motorcylist killed in fatal crash

The passenger from a ute that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Bacchus Marsh last night remains on the run.

The the motorcyclist on Woolpack Road at Maddingley about 7.15pm.

Police say the driver initially failed to stop at the scene.

But he later thought better of it, and eventually pulled over down the road.

That’s where one of his two passengers fled.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

