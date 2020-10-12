CSIRO plays down finding that COVID-19 can survive on surfaces for 28 days

New research from Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has found COVID-19 can survive on surfaces for twice as long as previously thought.

The research discovered the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to 28 days.

But CSIRO biorisk pathogen specialist and lead author of the study, Shane Riddell, played down panic on the findings.

He said there are many factors that may reduce the length of time the virus remains on a surface.

“Other factors such as UV light, different humidities and temperatures all play a role in how long the virus survives,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Riddell said Victorians should not fear handling groceries, money or mail.

“We still don’t know what an infectious dose is, so whilst there may be virus on a surface it may not be enough to actually cause an infection,” he said.

“The key message is to wash and sanitise your hands as often as possible and also to avoid touching your face.”

