3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

CSL head of medical affairs evades questions about how many COVID-19 vaccine doses are ready

11 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for CSL head of medical affairs evades questions about how many COVID-19 vaccine doses are ready

CSL’s head of medical affairs, Dr Jonathan Anderson, has evaded questions about how many Melbourne-made COVID-19 vaccines are ready to roll out.

The locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by Australia’s medical regulator, and is set to begin rolling out doses later this week.

But Dr Anderson said he couldn’t give “the exact number” of vaccines currently ready to go.

“Our peak (weekly) production is a million, and so we’ve got plenty of vaccines that will be going out,” he told Ross and Russel.

ROSS STEVENSON: “Sorry to be pushy doc, but plenty means how many?”

DR ANDERSON: “Well, think about the way the program is going to rollout over the next few weeks. We’re going to start to vaccinate people who are in the Phase 1B group…”

ROSS STEVENSON: “I totally understand but how many have you got at the moment?”

DR ANDERSON: “I can’t give you the exact number today but we can reassure you all we’re producing, from our factory in Melbourne, plenty of doses that will meet the demand.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332