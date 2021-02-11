CSL only days away from bottling first Melbourne-made vaccines

The first Australian-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be bottled in Melbourne within days.

CSL will next week complete the final vaccine formulation step and general manager of Sequirus, a CSL company, Stephen Marlow, says it’s a “pretty exciting” time.

“Then we start the process of the final filtration and filling into vials,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Finally, we need the tick of approval from the TGA before we can roll out the vaccine.

“We’re literally six weeks away from having a vaccine rolling out that’s being made in Australia.”

CSL plans to produce 50 million doses of the jab.

Meanwhile, about 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to arrive in Australia by early next week.

