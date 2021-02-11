3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

CSL only days away from bottling first Melbourne-made vaccines

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for CSL only days away from bottling first Melbourne-made vaccines

The first Australian-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be bottled in Melbourne within days.

CSL will next week complete the final vaccine formulation step and general manager of Sequirus, a CSL company, Stephen Marlow, says it’s a “pretty exciting” time.

“Then we start the process of the final filtration and filling into vials,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Finally, we need the tick of approval from the TGA before we can roll out the vaccine.

“We’re literally six weeks away from having a vaccine rolling out that’s being made in Australia.”

CSL plans to produce 50 million doses of the jab.

Meanwhile, about 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to arrive in Australia by early next week.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332