CT scans spearhead new plan to detect lung cancer early

Heavy smokers could be offered regular screening for lung cancer.

CT scans will be used to examine current and former heavy smokers every two years, as part of a national trial.

Doctor Lou Irving, a respiratory physician at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, told 3AW Breakfast the symptom-less disease is currently detected too late.

“The lungs do not have pain fibres, so tumors can grow to large sizes and spread before they cause symptoms.

“So we’re investigating a screening tool — a CT scan — that is known to be very sensitive.”

Anyone wanting to get involved in trials can call the Royal Melbourne Hospital on (03) 9342 0078.