Cup Day trouble-makers be warned: Metro Trains take to the skies

Metro will use drones in a bid to track trespassers who decide to invade train tracks as racegoers head to Flemington for tomorrow’s Melbourne Cup.

Two drones will sweep the tracks between Southern Cross station and the course amid concerns trouble-makers and protesters could attempt to grind the network to a halt, as has happened in previous years.

Metro Trains chief executive Catherine Baxter told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings, that the new “eyes in the sky” will quickly zoom in on any trespassers.

“We will look to see where they are … and then engage with Victoria Police,” she said.

“We also have out own authorised officers and network security staff who will goo and look to remove trespassers from the tracks and allow the network to run.”

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)