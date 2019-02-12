Curly-haired man (with lots of look-alikes) wanted over aggravated burglaries

Police are looking for a curly-haired man with bright blue eyes accused of a terrifying home invasion in Melbourne’s east.

Investigators have released a computer-generated image of the Caucasian man after the Nunawading aggravated burglary.

It’s believed the man entered a home on Springvale Road about 11.40pm on Monday, January 15, by forcing open a kitchen window.

He then made his way upstairs, where he was confronted by a resident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au

The distinctive image prompted an explosion of look-alikes when Victoria Police briefed Ross and John this morning, including:

Sam from Lord Of The Rings (one of the better look-alikes)

A young Michael Cain (the worst one, thanks Burnso)

Click PLAY to hear the briefing