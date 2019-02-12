Advertisement
Curly-haired man (with lots of look-alikes) wanted over aggravated burglaries
Police are looking for a curly-haired man with bright blue eyes accused of a terrifying home invasion in Melbourne’s east.
Investigators have released a computer-generated image of the Caucasian man after the Nunawading aggravated burglary.
It’s believed the man entered a home on Springvale Road about 11.40pm on Monday, January 15, by forcing open a kitchen window.
He then made his way upstairs, where he was confronted by a resident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
The distinctive image prompted an explosion of look-alikes when Victoria Police briefed Ross and John this morning, including:
- Sam from Lord Of The Rings (one of the better look-alikes)
- A young Michael Cain (the worst one, thanks Burnso)
