Customers’ dreams dashed as Liquorland refuses to honour beer bargain

THE RUMOUR FILE

Many have been left bitterly disappointed as Liquorland has refused to honour sales of beer sold at bargain prices.

The bottleshop was advertising Mountain Goat Steam Ale slabs at $59, but at the checkout a website glitch meant the slabs were being processed for the heavily discounted price of $17.50 a slab.

Drinkers flocked to the website to nab the bargain.

But Liquorland says it has the legal right not to honour the purchases.

The retailer will refund customers who bought beers for the bargain price.

Press PLAY below for the call to the Rumour File reporting the glitch.