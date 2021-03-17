‘Cyber incident’ wreaks havoc at hospitals in Melbourne’s east
A suspected cyber attack has forced hospitals in Melbourne’s east offline.
Eastern Health, which operates the Box Hill, Maroondah and Healesville hospitals, shut down its IT systems as a precaution after a “cyber incident” late on Tuesday.
Category one elective surgeries were not disrupted.
Category two and three elective procedures will be postponed.
In a statement, Eastern Health said the cyber attack did not compromise patient safety.