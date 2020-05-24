3AW
Cyclist, 60, killed in alleged hit-run on Beach Road

12 hours ago
3AW News

A man remains in custody after a cyclist was left for dead on Beach Road at Beaumaris.

(Photo: 9News)

The cyclist, a 60-year-old woman from Mentone, died after being hit by a Holden Commodore soon before 5.30pm yesterday.

Police later located the car in Waller Court in Cheltenham.

An Armstrong Creek man is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

