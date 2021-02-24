3AW
Cyclist advocates stunned by hefty new fine for speeding Southbank riders

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Cyclist advocates stunned by hefty new fine for speeding Southbank riders

Cyclist advocates have been left stunned by news riders will cop a fine of more than $1600 if nabbed “speeding” on Southbank promenade.

Police nabbed 120 people for offences along Southbank Promenade on Monday and Tuesday as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

Those caught yesterday were given warnings, but officers will soon be handing out $1652 fines.

“It’s an absolutely extraordinary amount,” Craig Richards, CEO of Bicycle Network, told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

