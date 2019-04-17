D-Day for Borce: But the unanswered questions remain

One of Victoria’s most harrowing cases will come to a close today, when Borce Ristevski learns his fate for killing wife Karen Ristevski almost three years after she disappeared.

Borce always denied he had anything to do with his wife’s disappearance, maintaining she walked out of their Avondale Heights home after an argument in June 2016.

Karen’s badly decomposed body was found between two logs in bushland at Mount Macedon eight months later.

On the eve of his murder trial last month, the father-of-two finally broke his silence and admitted he killed Karen by pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The court heard evidence against Ristevski couldn’t prove he intended to murder her.

What still remains a mystery is how or why he did it. Borce refuses to give those answers.

He will be sentenced in the Supreme Court this morning.