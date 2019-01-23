Dad delivers baby at bottom of 1000 Steps with help of Triple Zero call taker

A father, with the help of a Triple Zero call taker, has delivered his baby son at the bottom of the 1000 steps in the Dandenong Ranges.

On Tuesday night nurse Amanda St Leger and her husband were minutes away from hospital when her baby decided he couldn’t wait.

“I said ‘You’ve got to pull over it’s coming’,” Amanda told Neil Mitchell.

“My husband is the worst catch in the world.”

“I’m a nurse, not a midwife, I’d be a terrible midwife.

“Well you would be if you didn’t know you were about to have a baby!” Neil said.

Click PLAY below to hear the details

“I think her name was Maddie (the Triple Zero call taker), she was great she kept us both calm,” Amanda said.

“I’ve caught a few (babies) in my time, I should know better.”

The baby boy’s name is Mitchell, which rather tickled Neil’s fancy.

“Oh what an excellent name!” he said.

“I thought you might like that,” she said.