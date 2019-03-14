Dad whose toddler son escaped Werribee child care centre wants to find Good Samaritan

A dad whose son escaped a Werribee child care centre wants to find the Good Samaritan who stopped traffic and chaperoned his son to safety.

Dash cam vision of the incident shows two little boys on a busy road after somehow escaping from a nearby child care centre.

The father of one of the kids, Clint, told Neil Mitchell is son is a little “escape artist”.

“Most definitely, from his bedroom, out of the bunks at night, climbs over the kids barrier to come downstairs to watch television with us,” he said.

“We were told there were some workers there over the weekend who did not close a gate correctly.

“There was a gentleman who stopped his car and got out, and chaperoned the two kids to the side.

“I really sincerely want to thank him.

“Thanks to him we got our son back in one piece.”

The car of the man involved is believed to have the registration 1JS 9TE – if you know him please email nmitchell@3aw.com.au