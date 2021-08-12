Dan Anbrews: A Melbourne brewery has released a beer named after the Premier

A Croydon brewery has released a politically-themed beer.

Public Brewing Co has released a limited edition beer named “Dan Anbrews”, which is inspired by the Premier’s now famous “Get on the beers” line.

Head brewer at Public Brewing Co, Gab Porto, says the business was significantly impacted by lockdowns, but they’re trying to remain optimistic.

“You either have to laugh or cry,” he told Dee Dee.

Mr Porto says sales of the Dan Anbrews are “going quite well”.

The beers are available HERE.

Press PLAY below to hear more from the brewery